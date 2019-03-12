Collector reviews preparation for elections

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the election schedule announced, the district administration got on to the job of making foolproof arrangements for ensuring free and fair polls. District Election Officer-cum-Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar conducted a review of poll preparedness on Monday and asked the officials to ensure proper implementation of model code of conduct in Jagatsinghpur. She directed the officials to remove the hoardings and banners put up by different political parties across the district immediately.

Complaints related to violation of code of conduct would be resolved within 100 minutes, she said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said there will be 1,047 polling booths in the district, of which, 230 booths have been identified as sensitive. Steps have been taken for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive booths and webcasting of voting, she said.

The Collector also stated all necessary facilities including ramps for the disabled, drinking water and power supply will be ensured at the polling booths. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the district will be held in the fourth phase on April 29. Filing of nominations will start from April 2 while scrutiny and withdrawal will be conducted on April 10 and 12 respectively.

It is mandatory for the candidates to submit their photocopy of PAN cards during nomination filing.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a single window grievance system to resolve issues relating to elections. Similarly, the work order registers of various line departments and block offices have been seized in accordance with the model code of conduct.