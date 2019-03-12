Home States Odisha

Collector reviews preparation for elections

With the election schedule announced, the district administration got on to the job of making foolproof arrangements for ensuring free and fair polls.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the election schedule announced, the district administration got on to the job of making foolproof arrangements for ensuring free and fair polls. District Election Officer-cum-Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar conducted a review of poll preparedness on Monday and asked the officials to ensure proper implementation of model code of conduct in Jagatsinghpur. She directed the officials to remove the hoardings and banners put up by different political parties across the district immediately.

Complaints related to violation of code of conduct would be resolved within 100 minutes, she said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said there will be 1,047 polling booths in the district, of which, 230 booths have been identified as sensitive. Steps have been taken for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive booths and webcasting of voting, she said.

The Collector also stated all necessary facilities including ramps for the disabled, drinking water and power supply will be ensured at the polling booths. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the district will be held in the fourth phase on April 29. Filing of nominations will start from April 2 while scrutiny and withdrawal will be conducted on April 10 and 12 respectively.

It is mandatory for the candidates to submit their photocopy of PAN cards during nomination filing.
Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a single window grievance system to resolve issues relating to elections. Similarly, the work order registers of various line departments and block offices have been seized in accordance with the model code of conduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tapas Kumar PAN card Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp