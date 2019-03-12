Highest rural road target for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha’s achievement under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) till end of January has not been satisfactory, the State has been given the highest target to construct roads in rural areas by the Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). The Ministry has fixed a target to construct 8,715 km of road during the ensuing financial year to provide all-weather connectivity to 1,098 habitations. In a recent communication to the State Government, the MoRD indicated an allocation of Rs 1,800 crore as its share for Odisha.

“The allocation of funds would be subject to upward/downward revision of the physical target during 2019-20 keeping in view the pace of expenditure by the State and availability of funds,” stated a letter from MoRD.

Assam has been given the second highest physical target for constructing 5,500 km of rural roads followed by Bihar with 4,300 km under the Centrally sponsored rural connectivity programme. Though the Centre had fixed a target for Odisha to construct 8,000 km road during the current financial year with an estimated expenditure of Rs 4,166 crore to provide all-weather connectivity to 2,500 habitations, the State has completed only 3,423 km roads till the end of January 2019.

With the financial year coming to an end, the State is required to expedite construction works to complete the balance 4,577 km of road. The State Government had submitted proposal to the Ministry for upgradation of 4,404 km of rural roads at block level under PMGSY-II. The MoRD is stated to have sanctioned 3,760 km of road for upgradation.

The progress of road upgradation was stated to be satisfactory by sources in the Rural Development department. However, progress in the rural road scheme is extremely unsatisfactory in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.