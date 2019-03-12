Home States Odisha

Odisha cops focus on VIP security

IB and SPG officers apprised senior police officers about the multi-faceted security threats to VVIPs during election campaigns.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to ensure security of high profile dignitaries who are expected to visit Odisha ahead of the General Elections, a high-level meeting headed by DGP Dr RP Sharma was held at the police headquarters in Cuttack on Monday. Discussions were held with senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Protection Group (SPG) officers, Twin City Commissioner of Police, IGs, DIGs, DCPs and SPs via video-conferencing on measures to ensure foolproof security for the visiting VVIPs.

IB and SPG officers apprised senior police officers about the multi-faceted security threats to VVIPs during election campaigns.  “Since there will be frequent visits by VVIPs and other party functionaries during elections, there should be an effective and unobtrusive security arrangement,” the DGP stressed. 

The Central Government, as per threat perceptions, has categories and prescribed scale of security arrangements for different national and State level political leaders. IB and SPG officers suggested various precautionary and preparatory measures including different types of security arrangements for various categories of dignitaries.

The officers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security details will be prepared as per the Blue Book and asked the SPs to coordinate with SPG during his visits to the State. They also asked the State police to provide lighting arrangements on the dais of meeting venues, allow limited people on stage during VVIP programmes, make special security arrangements during road shows by senior leaders, conduct proper frisking of people during public meetings and double check visitors seated in the front row during the meetings.

The SPs were also directed to coordinate with local organisers during public meetings and road shows, select meeting venues by keeping in mind the security aspects, take adequate steps for effective crowd control, set up parking places at a safe distance and take steps for avoiding fire accidents.

Senior police officers at the district level were also asked to ensure safety at helipads near various meeting venues and prepare a contingency plan to tackle any untoward incident. Sniffer dogs, explosive detectors, CCTV cameras and other equipment will also be used to maintain law and order situation during campaigns and public meetings. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has identified 181 and 234 sensitive booths in the Capital City and Cuttack respectively. 

TAGS
Special Protection Group Intelligence Bureau Odisha cops VIP security 

