Women quota: CM Naveen Patnaik happy over TMC's move to field more than one-third of woman candidates

The list announced by TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 42 Lok Sabha seats has 17 women candidates. 

Published: 13th March 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being greeted at Mission Shakti convention in Kendrapara on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over the decision of Trinamool Congress to field more than one third women candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

“Immensely happy to see All India Trinamool Congress led by @MamataOfficial nominate over one-third women candidates for ensuing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. With the gathering momentum, India could see a sea change in electoral & development domain,” Naveen said in a tweet.

Mamata on Tuesday announced the list of TMC candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, dropping 10 sitting MPs. She said 41 per cent of the nominees in the list are women. 

Earlier, Naveen had announced that BJD will field one third women candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He had launched a campaign across the country to ensure one-third representation of women in the Parliament as well as State Assemblies.

