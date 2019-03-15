Mystery shrouds youth’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a bar within Saheed Nagar police limits here on Thursday. The deceased, Anjan Mallick of Kendrapara, was an employee of the bar.

Police said the youth committed suicide by hanging. However, Mallick’s family alleged that he was murdered.

“Basing on the complaint of the Mallick’s family members, we have registered a murder case. We are awaiting the postmortem report and further investigation is on,” said Saheed Nagar IIC Biranchi Pati.