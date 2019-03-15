Road mishaps claim four lives

By Express News Service

Four persons died and five others sustained injuries in separate accidents across the State in the last 24 hours.

Contractual worker Sunil Panigrahi (33) of a private transport company was killed after a hywa vehicle hit his two-wheeler on Thursday morning. The accident occurred in Ib Valley area of MCL in Lajkura open cast mine of Jharsuguda district.

He was returning home after duty when the heavy vehicle hit his motorcycle. Panigrahi sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Burla Hospital where he died during treatment. Following his death, workers of Lajkura mine stopped work for several hours demanding compensation to the bereaved family. The agitation was called off after Lajkura Project Officer assured to meet their demand.

In another incident, two persons died and three others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on at Champajodi village under Kashipur police limits in Rayagada district. The deceased are Gobind Lahara and Parikhita Naik. The injured are undergoing treatment at District Headquarters Hospital.

One person died and two more were injured in Dharamgarh Chhack in Kalahandi district when the motorcycles they were riding collided head-on late on Wednesday night. While Aditya Patra of Deobhog in Chhattisgarh died on the spot, the injured were admitted to Dharamgarh Hospital. Aditya was returning to Deobhog from Dharamgarh when the accident occurred.