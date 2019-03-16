Home States Odisha

Satark App to alert people on natural disasters

Odisha has launched a mobile application, Satark, to provide actionable early warning information for improved disaster management.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has launched a mobile application, Satark, to provide actionable early warning information for improved disaster management.

Satark has been designed as a one-stop risk management system which will provide early warning of lightning to users and send alerts to anyone whose presence is detected through their mobile signal in an area which is at risk from an impending lightning strike.

Developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in collaboration with Bangkok-based Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System (RIMES), the App covers lightning, earthquake, heatwave, cyclones, floods and drought. It will also manage disaster profile and provide emergency contact details for people in distress to call for assistance.

The App would be helpful during summer days as India Meteorological Department can use it to provide block-wise heat wave alerts everyday for the next 10 days.  The system will not only provide advisories on anticipated heat wave condition but also on suggested preventive measures to minimise the impact of heat stress. The system is capable of automatically triggering alert to focal points identified in districts and blocks as and when heat wave condition is forecast, said Managing Director of OSDMA Bishnupada Sethi.

The App has been launched on an experimental basis and will be scaled up after assessing its performance and difficulties, if any, he added. It has also been planned to cover other hazards, including road accidents and snake bites through the App, he informed.

The computer-based learning process of the mobile App utilises data from various line departments to provide improved advisory. With the new technology, OSDMA can empower officers of incident response system and public with necessary information.

“Timely alerts based on forecasts would ensure effective preparedness to be put in place to face extreme heat wave conditions. People can also download the mobile app in English and Odia versions from Playstore,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp