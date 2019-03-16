Satark App to alert people on natural disasters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has launched a mobile application, Satark, to provide actionable early warning information for improved disaster management.

Satark has been designed as a one-stop risk management system which will provide early warning of lightning to users and send alerts to anyone whose presence is detected through their mobile signal in an area which is at risk from an impending lightning strike.

Developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in collaboration with Bangkok-based Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System (RIMES), the App covers lightning, earthquake, heatwave, cyclones, floods and drought. It will also manage disaster profile and provide emergency contact details for people in distress to call for assistance.

The App would be helpful during summer days as India Meteorological Department can use it to provide block-wise heat wave alerts everyday for the next 10 days. The system will not only provide advisories on anticipated heat wave condition but also on suggested preventive measures to minimise the impact of heat stress. The system is capable of automatically triggering alert to focal points identified in districts and blocks as and when heat wave condition is forecast, said Managing Director of OSDMA Bishnupada Sethi.

The App has been launched on an experimental basis and will be scaled up after assessing its performance and difficulties, if any, he added. It has also been planned to cover other hazards, including road accidents and snake bites through the App, he informed.

The computer-based learning process of the mobile App utilises data from various line departments to provide improved advisory. With the new technology, OSDMA can empower officers of incident response system and public with necessary information.

“Timely alerts based on forecasts would ensure effective preparedness to be put in place to face extreme heat wave conditions. People can also download the mobile app in English and Odia versions from Playstore,” he added.