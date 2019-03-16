Seven families ostracised after woman goes missing in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In yet another sordid incident of social evil, seven families of Derkuguda village in Nabarangpur district have been ostracised by villagers over a case of missing woman. The family members have been denied access to water and firewood.

Sources say tension erupted when a woman went missing from the village and her family members accused one Bhubunu Saunta of kidnapping her. While the matter was reported to Dabugam police, the woman, who had allegedly gone missing, returned and admitted that she was with her father in Jharigam, rebutting claims that she had been abducted by Saunta.

While the police tried to intervene and ease the tension between the villagers and the family of the accused, the matter did not subside.

Two days after the intervention of the police, the villagers, including the woman’s family, ostracised seven families and denied them access to basic amenities. They have also been deprived of availing Government schemes and other facilities such as school and anganwadi centres in the village.