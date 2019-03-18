Rains likely to lash State today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur in the State in next 24 hours. The weather condition might prevail at one or two places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at few places in north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts in next 24 hours. “Light rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in south Odisha on Monday due to strong wind confluence and moisture incursion at lower levels,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Meanwhile on Sunday evening, the Capital City witnessed strong winds. An Indigo flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather, said Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Suresh Chandra Hota.