Tribal protester dead in clashes outside Vedanta refinery in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A tribal protester was killed and several others injured in a violent clash between locals and Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) personnel during protests outside Vedanta Limited's Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Kalahandi district on Monday.

Villagers from Rengalpali, Bandhaguda, Kothajuar and others, which are set to be affected by refinery expansion project, staged a demonstration in front of the refinery gate demanding jobs for the displaced families when the situation got out of control. As the demonstrators turned violent, the OISF personnel resorted to lathi-charge.

While several protestors were injured, one Dilu Patra of Chatrapur village in the periphery of the project, succumbed to fatal internal injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

With tension prevailing in the region, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC. The SP, additional SP and other senior officers are camping at the spot to prevent any further flare up.

Reports said the company had started discussions with the locals over rehabilitation and other issues as it embarked on its expansion work. The villagers of Rengalpali had been assured of proper rehabilitation measures along with employment in the refinery. The villagers, however, demanded provisioning of jobs before getting displaced. They also demanded free education of their children at the DAV Public School on the premises of the company.

"We are already in the process to provide them jobs. However, today many protestors resorted to violence and even manhandled the security personnel. Guards retaliated in self defence," Vedanta, Head Corporate Communications, Sonal Choithani said.

She also said the DAV School has been established for providing free education to the children of the project-affected and periphery villages. Many are already studying in the school.