Home States Odisha

Distress sale of paddy to hit vote bank

 Distress sale of paddy by farmers has been a major election plank and politicians are promising to come to their aid.

Published: 20th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Distress sale of paddy by farmers has been a major election plank and politicians are promising to come to their aid. In Kendrapara, a large number of farmers are not in a mood to support the ruling party in the coming polls over their demands of price, prestige and pension. Though BJD has been raising voice for the cause of farmers, the community is in no mood to budge from their stand.

With the millers failing to procure paddy from farmers at the government decided minimum support price of `1,750, the farmers are compelled to sell it to outside agencies at throwaway prices between `1,200 and `1,500, said Umesh Singh, a farmer leader and president of district unit of Krushak Sabha.“Millers are not interested to purchase paddy from us because of which I sold three quintals of paddy at mere `3,600 last week. I will not vote in favour BJD as this government is anti-farmer,” said Satrughan Jena of Gandakhia village in the district.

District Congress president and former MLA, Chinmay Beura said a large number of farmers across the district are being forced into distress sale, resulting in huge financial losses. Thousands of farmers have raised their voices against BJD alleging  anti-farmer policies and Congress will bank on this anti-government factor, he added.

Hundreds of paddy farmers are in deep trouble in the district as millers are reluctant to purchase paddy from farmers though more than 5 lakh quintals of paddy in the 115 paddy procurement centres (Mandis) of the government in the district.The State Government is playing with the lives of farmers for which, they will not vote in favour of BJD in the election, said Dyurodhan Sahoo, president of district unit of BJP.

Former chairman of Kendrapara municipality and BJD leader Dhiren Sahoo said distress sale of paddy is not an issue in the  coming polls in Kendrapara district as the Government has already    opened several paddy procurement centres in all the nine blocks.

District Supply Officer Rajanikant Das said, “As many as 21 millers have already purchased 6,13,973  quintals of paddy from farmers in the paddy procurement centres and provided 1,40,085 quintals of rice to us. We have a stock of five lakh quintals of paddy in the procurement centres. Rice mill owners of the district are reluctant to procure more paddy from mandis for which we recently  urged the millers of other areas of the State to purchase paddy from the mandis.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp