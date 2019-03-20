Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili constituency

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He is seeking re-election from Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district for the fifth consecutive time.

Naveen filed four sets of documents before assistant sub-collector and designated returning officer (RO) Satyananda Nayak at about 11.15 am. Voting for the assembly constituency will be held on April 18 in the second phase polls in the State.

For the first time Naveen will contest from two constituencies in the State. Along with Hinjili, he is also contesting the assembly election from Bijepur segment in Bargarh district. Both the constituency will go to polls on the same day.

"I have filed my papers from Hinjili constituency and shortly I will file my papers from Bijepur. I expect BJD will do very well in the ensuing elections," the CM told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

Clad in his trademark white kurta and pyjama and accompanied by several senior leaders, 72-year-old Naveen reached at the office of the returning officer in a procession at about 11 am.

Adhering to the election code of conduct, he got down from his vehicle about 100 meters from the RO office and walked the distance amid tight security.

Prior to his nominations, the BJD supremo visited the Tara Tarini temple, one of the famous shakti shrines of the State, to invoke blessings of the twin Goddesses.

While Congress has nominated Ramakrushna Panda to contest from Hinjili, the BJP is yet to declare the name of its candidate to challenge Naveen who has won from the constituency four times in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014.