Candidates announced, parties now face dissent roadblock

Dissidence is brewing in all the three major parties in Kalahandi district over distribution of  tickets.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Dissidence is brewing in all the three major parties in Kalahandi district over distribution of  tickets.Fielding two former Congress leaders from Bhawanipatna and Narla Assembly segments has not gone down well with the district unit of BJD. The Congress and BJP too are also dealing with resentment in the local party ranks following declaration of candidates.

Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency has seven Assembly segments of Bhawanipatna ( SC),  Narla, Lanjigarh (ST), Jungarh and Dharamgarh in Kalahandi and Khariar and Nuapada in  Nuapada district. BJD has declared candidates for six segments except Lanjigarh (ST).

Starting from the Lok Sabha seat to the Assembly segments, the BJD is facing intense resentment among local organisation over its candidate selection. Opposing selection of Puspendra Singhdeo for Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, sitting  MP Arkakesari Deo has already resigned from the party.

The ruling party has selected Dusmanta Naik for Bhawanipatna by replacing sitting MLA  Anama Naik. A former Congress leader, Dusmanta had joined BJD in 2017 and was assured of a ticket.  He had unsuccessfully contested in 1995 and 2000 elections but won the 2009 polls from Congress. However, the BJD rank and file has not yet accepted him which was  evident when all office bearers and MLAs of Kalahandi party unit opposed him and appealed the party leadership not to give him party ticket.

Similar is the scene in Narla Assembly segment where BJD ticket has gone to former Congress leader of Opposition Bhupinder  Singh. Dissidence is brewing among the BJD workers as they feel the leadership has overlooked candidates who have worked for the party in the last five years, by  selecting former Congress leaders for the two seats.

A retired teacher and political greenhorn, Mahosadhi Bag has been given the ticket from Dharamgarh and sitting MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra has been retained for Junagarh. Sources said the party has  delayed announcing Lanjigarh candidature to avoid dissidence. On Wednesday, 50 BJD workers joined BJP in presence of Damodar Rout at a meeting in Rupra  under Narla Assembly segment. Similarly, general secretary of district BJD Pramod Pattnaik, who was an aspirant for Junagarh Assembly seat, has tendered his  resignation from the party after declaration of Mishra’s candidature.

Dhaneswar Majhi, sitting BJD MLA from Narla Assembly segment, expressed his displeasure over the ticket issue and said he has been sidelined by the party high command. He has, however, not disclosed his future move.

Similarly, dissidence among leaders of BJP and Congress who did not get party tickets, refuses to die. Supporters of BJP leader Pradipta Naik on Saturday raised slogans here against  the State party president Basant Kumar Panda who has been chosen from Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency. They alleged that Naik’s candidature for the Lok  Sabha seat was overlooked to field Panda.

On the other hand, Pradesh Congress Committee secretary and block chairman of  Golamunda block Tuleswar Naik on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the  party protesting allotment of party ticket to Anil Kumar Singhdeo for Jungarh Assembly  segment. Last week, vice-chairman of Bhawanipatna block Sachidanand Mahakud resigned from Congress to join BJD.

WINNING FACTOR

BJD will cash in on KALIA and other welfare measures launched by CM Naveen Patnaik
Congress hopes that farm loan waiver declared by Rahul Gandhi and anti-incumbency against BJD will work in its favour
BJP will bank on popularity of PM Narendra Modi and Central welfare schemes

