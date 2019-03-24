Home States Odisha

Crocodile carcass found in Bhitarkanika

Carcass of a 10-foot salt water crocodile was found in Brahmani river near Nalitapatia village under Bhitarkanika National Park.

Published: 24th March 2019

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Carcass of a 10-foot salt water crocodile was found in Brahmani river near Nalitapatia village under Bhitarkanika National Park. This is the second incident of unnatural death of a reptile in the park within three months. The carcass of a seven-foot salt water crocodile was found in December last year in river Khola near Jayanagar village. “Forest officials found the carcass floating in the river and retrieved it. It is being suspected that the reptile died after getting choked in fishing nets in the deep waters of the river”, said Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Divisional Forest Officer of the park.“We can know the exact reason of death after getting the autopsy report,” he added.

 

