Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha Polls: Delhi Chalo crusader from Odisha refuses Congress ticket

Muktikanta Biswal had set off on foot from Rourkela to Delhi last year to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his unfulfilled promises for the region.

Published: 24th March 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Muktikanta Biswal.| (File | EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Muktikanta Biswal, the youth crusader who had set off on foot from Rourkela to Delhi last year to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his unfulfilled promises for the region, was named by the Congress as a candidate from the Steel City on Saturday.

Hours later, he turned down the offer and refused to contest the election, leaving the grand old party red-faced.

Muktikanta shot into the limelight when he undertook an arduous “Delhi Chalo” walkathon on foot on April 16 last year to remind Modi of his promise to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and the construction of a second Brahmani bridge, which the PM had announced in April 2015. He reached Delhi on June 27 but failed to meet the PM. He was forced by the Delhi Police to leave in a week.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked Modi for not meeting Biswal. While the youngster was on his way to Delhi, Gandhi had tweeted a video clip of him walking and also collected `20 lakh for the IGH project.

The Congress, apparently, wanted to use his youth icon stature for the polls. However, Muktikanta said, “I have never been into politics. I have decided not to contest and informed the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president about my decision.”

His close friend and convenor of the Juba Jagriti Manch, Gopal Jena said he was apprehensive about contesting as he has to win the confidence of the voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muktikanta Biswal Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp