Lok Sabha Polls: Delhi Chalo crusader from Odisha refuses Congress ticket

ROURKELA: Muktikanta Biswal, the youth crusader who had set off on foot from Rourkela to Delhi last year to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his unfulfilled promises for the region, was named by the Congress as a candidate from the Steel City on Saturday.

Hours later, he turned down the offer and refused to contest the election, leaving the grand old party red-faced.

Muktikanta shot into the limelight when he undertook an arduous “Delhi Chalo” walkathon on foot on April 16 last year to remind Modi of his promise to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and the construction of a second Brahmani bridge, which the PM had announced in April 2015. He reached Delhi on June 27 but failed to meet the PM. He was forced by the Delhi Police to leave in a week.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked Modi for not meeting Biswal. While the youngster was on his way to Delhi, Gandhi had tweeted a video clip of him walking and also collected `20 lakh for the IGH project.

The Congress, apparently, wanted to use his youth icon stature for the polls. However, Muktikanta said, “I have never been into politics. I have decided not to contest and informed the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president about my decision.”

His close friend and convenor of the Juba Jagriti Manch, Gopal Jena said he was apprehensive about contesting as he has to win the confidence of the voters.