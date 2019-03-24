Home States Odisha

NCP fields ex-Nabard official from K’mal seat

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday announced candidature of former Nabard officer Abhiram Patnaik from the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

NCP Odisha president S Maqsood Ali addressing media persons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday announced candidature of former Nabard officer Abhiram Patnaik from the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.Patnaik had worked as the assistant general manager of Nabard before quitting service and joining politics. NCP Odisha president S Maqsood Ali said the party will field its candidates from the Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments - Bhanjanagar, Dasapalla, Boudh, Kantamal, Phulbani, G Udayagiri and Baliguda which go to the polls in the first and second phase elections. The candidates for the Assembly seats will be announced on Sunday.

Maqsood said the party has decided to field Abhiram as its candidate looking at his commendable work at grassroots level. Asked why NCP chose to field candidates only in Kandhamal in the first two phases of the polls, he said the decision was taken by the party leadership owing to its strong base in the area.  “We had started mobilising our workers six months back and have received positive response from people in the area,” he said.  

He said during the third and fourth phase of General Elections in the State, the party has decided to field candidates in Kuchinda, Jayadev, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Balikuda-Ersama Assembly segments.  

In 2014, NCP had fielded candidates in four Assembly segments in the State. However, it had failed to win any seat.  The NCP will contest the upcoming polls in the State on its own and will not go for any alliance, the NCP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp