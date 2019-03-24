Home States Odisha

Police admit ‘mistake’ in wrongful arrest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday admitted to have arrested a person on mistaken identity. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty went on record stating that the youth, Chandan Maharana of Chandini Chowk, was innocent and booked in a loot case by mistake.

Chandan was arrested by Lalbag police on March 11 in connection with a 2013 loot case while police were executing a non bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a court.Mohanty clarified that during arrest, the real accused - also Chandan - identified himself as son of Purna Chandra Maharana of Chandini Chowk although he belonged to of Sikharpur. This led police to the innocent man’s doorsetps as the then Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Chauliaganj police station and investigating officer of the loot case proceeded without verifying the credentials.

When the matter went to the court and the innocent man did not appear for deposition for obvious reasons, an NBW was issued, Mohanty said. Basing on the NBW, Lalbag police nabbed Chandan from his Chandini Chowk house on March 11. “Necessary action will be initiated against the accused for misleading the police and the then ASI for gross negligence,” the Police Commissioner added.

Earlier, alleging that Chandan was being implicated in a false case, family members and locals of Chandini Chowk staged a demonstration and gheraoed Lalbag police station on March 19. Responding to the allegation, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Akhileswar Singh directed ACP of Zone-1 to probe and the allegations were found to be true.

“For no fault, my husband has been languishing in jail for the last 15 days,” said Chandan’s wife Sumitra holding police responsible for his arrest.“Though charge-sheet has been submitted in the case, we have filed a petition in the court to reopen it for further investigation,” said the Police Commissioner. Steps are being taken to apprise the court about Maharana’s innocence for his release within two to three days, he added.

