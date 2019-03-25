Home States Odisha

Manmohan Singh, Azharuddin among 40-star campaigners of Congress in Odisha

The Congress has so far announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats and 77 Assembly constituencies.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and cricketer- turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin are among the 40 star campaigners who will be canvassing for the grand old party in Odisha.

Elections to 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies will be held concurrently in the state in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. 

Among others who have found a mention in the list of star campaigners, released by the grand old party on Monday, are senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, ministers TS Singh Deo, Susmita Dev and Jitendra Singh.

Actor-turned-politicians Khushboo, Nagma, Raj Babbar and Vijayshanti are also set to visit the state to campaign for the party candidates.

The party's state unit president, Niranjan Patnaik, and senior state leaders Chiranjib Biswal, Jaydev Jena, Prasad Harichandan, Jagannath Patnaik and Narasingha Mishra have also made it to the star-campaigner list.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats and 77 Assembly constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan singh Navjot Singh Sidhu Azharuddin Lok sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp