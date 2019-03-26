Home States Odisha

Danda Nacha, festival of penance, begins in Berhampur

At a time when modern lifestyle has taken the sheen off traditional practices, a few like Danda Nacha continue to retain their significance.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Danduas take out a procession in Purusottampur on Monday | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when modern lifestyle has taken the sheen off traditional practices, a few like Danda Nacha continue to retain their significance. Performed in Chaitra month of Odia calendar, the festival began in the Silk City on Monday and will continue for 21 days. The rituals usually begin 21 or 13 days before Maha Bisuva Sankranti, which falls on April 14.

Those performing Danda Nacha or the dance for penance, are called ‘Danduas’ who go through painful procedures for worshipping Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva seeking their blessings. They stay away from their near and dear ones and take food only once in a day during the festival period. The dance is performed in three phases - Pani Danda, Dhuli Danda and Agni Danda.

While performing Dhuli Danda, the Danduas sleep on sand during the day and after sunset, remain inside pond for more than one hour which is called Pani Danda. The last and most crucial phase, Agni Danda, begins at midnight when Kali and Shiva are worshipped together.

Unlike previous years, households and bazaar committees have invited Danda Nacha troupes to perform the dance this time. Dressed in orange or yellow dhotis, holding red flags and walking barefoot, ‘Danduas’ move around the city and villages of Ganjam district. Wherever they pass by, people stand on either side of the road to seek their blessings.

Each group of Danduas is led by a person called Patta Dandua (Bhukta) who confines himself to a Kali temple and comes out on Sankranti day after his group has performed the last rituals. Bhukta plays the most crucial role of appeasing the Goddess. He hangs himself upside down from a bamboo attached to two poles over a fire pit till blood oozes out of his nose. After the entire ordeal is over, the ‘Danduas’ go to the Kali temple to offer their gratitude to the Goddess.

Despite restrictions and difficult rituals followed during the dance, the number of ‘Danduas’ has been increasing every year. Of late, the ‘Dandua’ groups are taking the assistance of some opera artistes to entertain the people, who are usually shocked to witness the stringent rituals from morning till midnight. The restrictions and rituals are, however, not imposed on the artistes, who participate only with an intention to earn for survival.

The festival does not any fixed source of fund or sponsorship and is celebrated with donation from public.
Though not much is known about the origin of the dance, historians opine that the dance may have originated 400 years ago. According to legends, in earlier times, the kings used to build temples with the funds collected as tax from the citizens. People, who were not able to pay the tax, were made to walk barefoot on hot sand and even asked to remain immersed in water. The intention was to inflict pain on the defaulters. The innocent citizens, unable to revolt, went through the ordeal while praying to Goddess Kali to save them.

There are over 100 groups of Danduas in various districts including Boudh, Kandhamal and Sambalpur districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Danda Nacha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp