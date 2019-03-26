Home States Odisha

Subash Chauhan resigns from BJP

Chauhan, who lost the Lok Sabha election in 2014 by a slender margin of 11, 178 votes against the BJD candidate, was a strong aspirant for the party ticket this time.

Published: 26th March 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Protesting selection of candidate for Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, senior BJP leader Subash Chauhan on Tuesday resigned from the party. State BJP vice president Samir Mohanty confirmed that Chauhan submitted his resignation letter to party president Basant Panda.

Without naming Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chauhan said the state unit of the BJP is now controlled by a powerful leader who is getting full support of the Sangh (RSS). Alleging that he is a victim of conspiracy by this coterie, an emotional Chauhan said, "I resigned protesting the one man-centric party where views of the others ignored."

Chauhan, who lost the Lok Sabha election in 2014 by a slender margin of 11, 178 votes against the BJD candidate, was a strong aspirant for the party ticket this time. In fact, he had polled the highest number of votes among BJP candidates.

However, the BJP fielded party's national secretary Suresh Pujari as he belongs to the Pradhan camp, ignoring recommendations of district committee of the party and Chauhan's supporters.

Expressing displeasure over ticket distribution, the former national convener of Bajrang Dal took to social media on Monday to vent his anger. While turning down the offer of vice-president post, he had also expressed his inability to contest from Bijepur Assembly seat.

As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is one of the contestants from Bijepr, Chauhan had suggested the party to field a strong candidate like Pradhan to give a good fight to the BJD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subash Chauhan resigns from BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Subhash Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp