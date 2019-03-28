Home States Odisha

87 elephant deaths in Odisha in 2018-19; highest in decade

On average, the State has been losing 73 elephants a year due to poaching, electrocution, train and road accidents besides diseases.

Published: 28th March 2019

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 87 elephants have died in 2018-19. The death toll in the current fiscal is the highest in the last 10 years. What is more shocking is that just three elephants out of the 87, died a natural death. In the absence of an effective mechanism to curb inhuman killings of elephants, Odisha is turning into a graveyard for the gentle giants. Latest wildlife statistics shows that Odisha has lost 732 elephants in a decade between 2009-10 and 2018-19.

Forest and Environment Department data reveals that the death toll of elephants in the State in the last nine years was 51 in 2009-10, 83 in 2010-11, 68 in 2011-12, 81 in 2012-13, 70 in 2013-14, 54 in 2014-15, 85 in 2015-16, 75 in 2016-17 and 78 in 2017-18. On average, the State has been losing 73 elephants a year due to poaching, electrocution, train and road accidents besides diseases.

In the current financial year, the State has lost 24 elephants due to electrocution, 17 in rail and other accidents, two in poaching while 28 died of diseases. The wildlife officials have failed to ascertain the cause of death of seven elephants while only three elephants died naturally. The highest number of elephant deaths this year is a clear indication of failure of the State and Central Governments to protect the mammals which had been accorded the of National Heritage Animal status in 2010. 

Though the Forest and Environment Department claims to have taken steps for protection of elephants, those exist only on pen and paper. Out of 732 elephants mere 11 per cent have died naturally.
The wildlife officials have failed to create a robust mechanism to prevent electrocution, accident and poaching of these animals, say experts.

The Department, which had planned to create two more elephant reserves - Brahmani-Baitarani ER and South Odisha ER - and had planned to expand the area of existing three reserves has also failed to execute the proposal so far. The department officials, however, remained tight-lipped on the issue.

