DGP reviews poll readiness

 Director General of Police Dr R P Sharma reviewed the poll preparedness in Western Odisha for the ensuing General Elections here on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Director General of Police Dr R P Sharma reviewed the poll preparedness in Western Odisha for the ensuing General Elections here on Thursday. Dr Sharma held discussions with senior police officers on smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the region. Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir and Subarnapur distrists come under the jurisdiction  of DIG of Police (Northern Range), Sambalpur.

The DGP said elections will be held in two phases in the five districts and police have already begun enforcement drives against illegal arms, illicit liquor and unlawful transport of money.Since there are some Maoist-prone localities in Bargarh, Balangir and Sambalpur districts, CRPF and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) will be deployed to check any untoward incident. Strategies were also chalked out to tackle increasing Maoist activities in Balangir and Bargarh districts.

The objective of the review meeting is to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections in the five districts under the Northern Range, he added.Among others, Special DGP, Intelligence, Sunil Roy; ADG (Operations) R P Koche; ADG (Law & Order) Sanjib Panda; ADG Ghanashyam Upadhyaya; IG (CRPF) Vitul Kumar; DIG (Northern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi and SPs of the five districts under the Northern Range were present.

