Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress chief's son fielded from Balasore Lok Sabha seat

Navajyoti Patnaik, son of president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik will contest from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress which announced candidates for seven Lok Sabha and 20 assembly seats on Friday has fielded Navajyoti Patnaik, son of president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Veteran KP Singhdeo has been nominated from Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency. Chief of the media cell of the party Satya Prakash Nayak will take on BJD’s Pinaki Mishra and Sambit Patra of BJP in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Other candidates for Lok Sabha polls include, Fakir Mohan Nayak (Keonjhar), Madhumita Sethi (Bhadrak), Dharanidhar Nayak (Kendrapada) and Pratima Mallick (Jagatsinghpur). Congress had earlier announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats. Sources said that the Congress will announce the candidates for the remaining six seats very soon.

Candidates for the 20 Assembly seat announced by the party are, Mohan Hembram (Telkoi), Gopeswar Naik (Patana), Mahendra Naik (Jashipur), Benudhar Mohapatra (Udala), Dasaratha Singh (Baripada), Satyasiba Das (Bhograi), Bijan Nayak (Basta), Pratap Sethi (Remuna), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Bidyadhar Jena (Dhamnagar), Manoranjan Das (Binjharpur), Umesh Jena (Bari), Sarat Rout (Sukinda), Jasaswini Rout (Parjanga), Mamata Bhoi (Niali), Debendra Kumar Sahoo (Mahanga), Jayanta Mohanty (Patkura), Bibhu Prasad Tarai (Tirtol), Auro Prasad Mishra (Puri) and Manoj Kumar Sahoo (Nayagarh).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Navajyoti Patnaik Odisha Congress chief son Niranjan Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp