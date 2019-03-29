Odisha Congress chief's son fielded from Balasore Lok Sabha seat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress which announced candidates for seven Lok Sabha and 20 assembly seats on Friday has fielded Navajyoti Patnaik, son of president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Veteran KP Singhdeo has been nominated from Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency. Chief of the media cell of the party Satya Prakash Nayak will take on BJD’s Pinaki Mishra and Sambit Patra of BJP in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

Other candidates for Lok Sabha polls include, Fakir Mohan Nayak (Keonjhar), Madhumita Sethi (Bhadrak), Dharanidhar Nayak (Kendrapada) and Pratima Mallick (Jagatsinghpur). Congress had earlier announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats. Sources said that the Congress will announce the candidates for the remaining six seats very soon.

Candidates for the 20 Assembly seat announced by the party are, Mohan Hembram (Telkoi), Gopeswar Naik (Patana), Mahendra Naik (Jashipur), Benudhar Mohapatra (Udala), Dasaratha Singh (Baripada), Satyasiba Das (Bhograi), Bijan Nayak (Basta), Pratap Sethi (Remuna), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Bidyadhar Jena (Dhamnagar), Manoranjan Das (Binjharpur), Umesh Jena (Bari), Sarat Rout (Sukinda), Jasaswini Rout (Parjanga), Mamata Bhoi (Niali), Debendra Kumar Sahoo (Mahanga), Jayanta Mohanty (Patkura), Bibhu Prasad Tarai (Tirtol), Auro Prasad Mishra (Puri) and Manoj Kumar Sahoo (Nayagarh).