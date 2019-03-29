Police raid Jharpada jail 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A raid on Jharpada jail on Thursday led to seizure of a SIM card and objectionable items. A team of the Commissionerate Police, led by Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu and Khurda ADM, raided the jail between 9 am and 11.30 am to ascertain whether any inmate lodged there was in contact with outside group and involved in disrupting the election process.

“The raid was carried out as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India. An activated SIM card without a mobile phone and tobacco products like cigarettes, gutkha and beedis were found at the spot,” Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

Commissionerate Police had conducted a similar inspection at Choudwar Circle Jail on March 14. The raid is part of the enforcement activities initiated by Odisha Police across the State before General Elections, which will commence on April 11.Between February 18 and March 14, police seized 59 illegal arms and weapons, executed 2,985 NBW cases and booked about 601 anti-socials under 110 CrPC.