Home States Odisha

Police raid Jharpada jail 

A raid on Jharpada jail on Thursday led to seizure of a SIM card and objectionable items. 

Published: 29th March 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A raid on Jharpada jail on Thursday led to seizure of a SIM card and objectionable items. A team of the Commissionerate Police, led by Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu and Khurda ADM, raided the jail between 9 am and 11.30 am to ascertain whether any inmate lodged there was in contact with outside group and involved in disrupting the election process.

“The raid was carried out as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India. An activated SIM card without a mobile phone and tobacco products like cigarettes, gutkha and beedis were found at the spot,” Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

Commissionerate Police had conducted a similar inspection at Choudwar Circle Jail on March 14. The raid is part of the enforcement activities initiated by Odisha Police across the State before General Elections, which will commence on April 11.Between February 18 and March 14, police seized 59 illegal arms and weapons, executed 2,985 NBW cases and booked about 601 anti-socials under 110 CrPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp