Security guard found dead with throat slit

 The body of a security guard, with his throat slit, was found in a marble dealer’s office at Pahal area under Balianta police limits here on Thursday morning.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The body of a security guard, with his throat slit, was found in a marble dealer’s office at Pahal area under Balianta police limits here on Thursday morning. Identified as Gadadhar Swain, he was working as a security guard at the marble dealer’s office for the last two years.

“Swain was mostly doing night shifts and slept in the kitchen on the office premises. At about 8.30 am his colleagues broke open the door when he did not respond to their calls and found him lying in a pool of blood with cut wounds on the throat. Probe is on to establish whether Swain committed suicide or there was any foul play,” Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said.

Police recovered a knife and a note from the spot. “An  unnatural death case has been registered and exact cause of death can be ascertained once the autopsy report comes out,”  said Mohanty.Basing on the allegations of family members, a murder case has been registered, police said. Earlier, his relatives and locals staged a road blockade demanding a thorough probe into the matter.On March 16, three bike-borne miscreants shot at another security guard outside KM Convention at Tankapani Road here. 

