Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requests CEC to defer Patkura poll due to cyclone

It is said that the CM does not want elections to be held in Patkura soon to keep his bete noire Bijay Mohapatra out of the Assembly.

Published: 01st May 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helps Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik get onto a vehicle at Delhi airportharmendra Pradhan helps Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik get onto a vehicle at Delhi airport

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helps Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik get onto a vehicle at Delhi airport | Sources

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone election to the Patkura Assembly constituency scheduled on May 19 in view of cyclone Fani affecting coastal districts of the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora in Delhi on Tuesday, Naveen said the projected path of cyclone covers Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. “The ECI will agree that at this time my government’s top most priority will be to save precious lives,” Naveen said. He requested the CEC to postpone election to Patkura to a later date so that communities can work together in harmony and administration can focus on saving precious lives and valuable property.

The Chief Minister’s request to the ECI has again led to talks in the political circles that he (Naveen) does not want elections to be held in Patkura soon to keep his bete noire Bijay Mohapatra out of the Assembly. BJP has fielded Mohapatra from the constituency this time.

Election to Patkura was postponed after the death of Bed Prakash Agarwalla who was fielded by BJD from the constituency. As per the original schedule, polling was supposed to be held in the fourth phase on April 29.Stating that evacuation, disaster preparedness, relief and restoration are all community-based, Naveen said  at this juncture a politically surcharged atmosphere will cause serious dislocation in the preparedness.
Further disaster preparedness will involve huge mobilisation of manpower, equipment, food materials and mock drills, Naveen said and added that community mobilisation to harness their energy is the key to successfully managing disasters.

He also requested the CEC to remove the Model Code of Conduct with regard to disaster management in coastal districts of the State so that the Government can handle the situation keeping the safety of people in mind. “Emergency decision is required in both these matters as that would help in effectively managing the cyclone which is expected to make a landfall in the next 72 hours,” he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s request to the ECI, Mohapatra said it is part of his conspiracy not to hold elections in Patkura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner Odisha 2019 bypolls 2019 Odisha elections Patkura Assembly constituency Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp