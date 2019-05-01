Home States Odisha

Spurious liquor kills five in Odisha on polling day

Locals said all the victims had consumed country liquor in the local market on Monday afternoon.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Five persons died and 29 were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor at Daulatapur village within Tihidi police limits here on Tuesday.While 27 victims were admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), two were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition worsened.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Pradeep Kumar Khuntia said three of the deceased, Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswar Das and Ramachandra Das, belonged to Daulatapur village of Tihidi block. Another person of the village also died but he is yet to be identified, said Tihidi IIC Pravanshu Mishra. Meanwhile, another person, Baidhar Barik of Jasipur village within Chandabali police limits, also died due to consumption of country liquor. Police said Barik had taken country liquor on Monday and suffered from heart problem. He died on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Locals said all the victims had consumed country liquor in the local market on Monday afternoon when polling for the fourth phase of General Elections was underway. At around midnight, they complained of stomach and heart problems and also suffered from other reactions including loss of eyesight. They were rushed to Tihidi community health centre and later shifted to the DHH.

The villagers alleged that consumption of spurious liquor was the cause of the fatal incident. Various political parties had provided money for the liquor to fetch votes, they claimed. Later, the irate villagers blocked Bhadrak-Chandabali road and paralysed communication.

Following the incident, a police team headed by SDPO Umakanta Moharana rushed to the hospital while Collector Gyanarajan Das also visited the affected persons in the DHH.Moharana said the Collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The ADMO said the cause of the deaths can be ascertained after post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odsha polling day death Odisha polling day liquor poisoning Odisha polling day liquor death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp