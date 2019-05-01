Spurious liquor kills five in Odisha on polling day

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Five persons died and 29 were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor at Daulatapur village within Tihidi police limits here on Tuesday.While 27 victims were admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), two were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition worsened.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Pradeep Kumar Khuntia said three of the deceased, Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswar Das and Ramachandra Das, belonged to Daulatapur village of Tihidi block. Another person of the village also died but he is yet to be identified, said Tihidi IIC Pravanshu Mishra. Meanwhile, another person, Baidhar Barik of Jasipur village within Chandabali police limits, also died due to consumption of country liquor. Police said Barik had taken country liquor on Monday and suffered from heart problem. He died on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Locals said all the victims had consumed country liquor in the local market on Monday afternoon when polling for the fourth phase of General Elections was underway. At around midnight, they complained of stomach and heart problems and also suffered from other reactions including loss of eyesight. They were rushed to Tihidi community health centre and later shifted to the DHH.

The villagers alleged that consumption of spurious liquor was the cause of the fatal incident. Various political parties had provided money for the liquor to fetch votes, they claimed. Later, the irate villagers blocked Bhadrak-Chandabali road and paralysed communication.

Following the incident, a police team headed by SDPO Umakanta Moharana rushed to the hospital while Collector Gyanarajan Das also visited the affected persons in the DHH.Moharana said the Collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The ADMO said the cause of the deaths can be ascertained after post-mortem.