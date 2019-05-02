Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to keep calm, cooperate with govt during cyclone Fani

The chief minister held a meeting with telecom service providers who assured to provide uninterrupted telecom service during and after the cyclone.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the people of Odisha not to panic, keep calm and cooperate with the government during the cyclone.

“The state government is fully prepared to tackle the cyclonic storm. The life of each human being is valuable for us. Please take special care of the women, children, elderly persons as well as the physically challenged during the cyclone. I request people not to panic, keep calm and cooperate the government at this critical juncture,” he said.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat here, the chief minister discussed the preparedness of the administration at the district level, post-cyclone rescue, relief and reconstruction work with the principal secretaries and secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development, Works, Energy and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments.

He asked officials to immediately step up post-cyclone reconstruction works in the affected areas.

The chief minister also held a meeting with telecom service providers who assured to provide uninterrupted telecom service during and after the cyclone.

Besides, he also spoke to collectors of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati and Cuttack over the telephone and instructed them to expedite evacuation in the low line areas.

TAGS
Cyclone Fani odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

