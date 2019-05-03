Three naval warships to be first responders to cyclone Fani

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three Indian navy's warships -- Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt -- with relief material and medical teams are tracking extremely severe cyclone Fani and will be the first responder and start rescue work as soon the storm hits the coast in Odisha.

The ship sailed south of the cyclone to be able to start rescue operations even as other naval vessels remain on standby at Vishakhapattanam. Naval divers teams have also moved to Odisha from Vishakhapattanam.

The cyclone is expected to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around Puri during forenoon on Friday.