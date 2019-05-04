Home States Odisha

NEET 2019 exam postponed in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani'

The decision has been taken following a request from the Odisha administration in view of the rehabilitation work being underway in the state.The decision has been taken following a request from the Odisha administration in view of the rehabilitation work being underway in the state.

Published: 04th May 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Intermediate exam students writing exam

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has been postponed in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani', the HRD Ministry announced Saturday.

The decision has been taken following a request from the Odisha administration in view of the rehabilitation work being underway in the state.

"#NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone.

Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced so," HRD Secretary R Subramanyam tweeted.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall at Odisha's Puri on Friday, unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 200 kmph, blowing away thatched roofs of houses, swamped towns and villages, before weakening and entering West Bengal.

The death toll due to the calamity, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 12 with four fresh casualties reported from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, officials said, adding that detailed information from many areas was still awaited.

