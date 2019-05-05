Home States Odisha

Housing scheme eludes beneficiaries

The beneficiaries are still waiting for the work to start and the block officials have only been prolonging their agony by not extending any assistance. 

Published: 05th May 2019

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  The Government welfare schemes are meant for the poor. But when such programmes fail to reach those who deserve it, questions are raised over their efficacy. One such instance has come to fore in Talajhiri village under Kashipur block of the district where three women beneficiaries of Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana are yet to get their houses under the scheme.

Sources said the three- Nilai Majhi, Ghasen Majhi and Badamai Majhi - had applied for the scheme in 2015 and after verification, were empanelled in the list of beneficiaries. Their names were recommended by all officials concerned.

As per the list of beneficiaries, the work order was assigned with Nilai at the top followed by Ghasen in fourth and Badamai in 17th. However, they were not given the work orders by the officials of Kashipur block. The beneficiaries are still waiting for the work to start and the block officials have only been prolonging their agony by not extending any assistance. 

