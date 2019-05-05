Home States Odisha

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Duti Krushna Panda dies

Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhanjanagara Parliamentary Constituency (presently Aska) in 1971. 

Published: 05th May 2019 06:29 PM

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: Veteran CPI leader and former Lok Sabha member Duti Krushna Panda died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar due to old age-related problems on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 97 and was survived by three sons and three daughters. He was admitted in the hospital for treatment due to his old age ailments some days back, the sources said.

Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhanjanagara Parliamentary Constituency (presently Aska) in 1971. He was also elected to the state assembly from Aska seat in 1990.

He was actively associated with several trade unions and was the founder president of Odisha Anganwardi Workers' Association. Panda was state secretary and president of CPI and AITUC, respectively. He was also the president of Ganjam district sugar growers' association.

Apart from politics, Panda had authored several books. Panda's mortal remains was brought to his residence at Aska for cremation. Several leaders paid tribute to him at the CPI office at Bhubaneswar.

