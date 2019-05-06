PM Modi reaches Odisha to review post-Cyclone Fani situation

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flew down to Bhubaneswar to visit the areas hit by cyclone Fani. The PM was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport in the morning.

They are expected to hold a review meeting shortly.

Cyclone Fani on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph, and left three persons dead besides over 160 injured, a trail of destruction that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and electricity poles.

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of #Cyclonefani affected areas in Odisha. Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present. pic.twitter.com/ZO9XkRC7kK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government.

PM Modi had announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani.