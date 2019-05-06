SBI restores operations in most branches in 3 districts of Odisha post-cyclone Fani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India said Sunday it has restored operations in most of its branches in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhor in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

"The Bank expects to restore remaining branches specially in the most cyclone hit regions like Bhubaneswar and Puri in the next two days," SBI said in a statement.

It further said that the Bank and its employees are working on the forefront to streamline the functioning of its network of branches in the state to ensure customer convenience. "All SBI customers will be able to do banking transactions like deposit, withdrawal and other services through all operational branches with immediate effect," SBI added.

Additionally, the Bank has also opened Chief Ministers Relief Fund account for citizens to donate funds for the effected individuals in the state. Individuals can donate under the account name: Odisha C M Relief Fund using UPI ID: odishacmrf@SBI.

Cyclonic storm 'Fani' has ravaged parts of Odisha, killing at least 12 people. The cyclone barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph.