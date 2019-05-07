Home States Odisha

Collectors of Fani-hit districts transferred

The State Government on Monday transferred Collectors of three districts, worst hit by cyclone Fani, and appointed new ones to carry on the restoration and reconstruction work.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday transferred Collectors of three districts, worst hit by cyclone Fani, and appointed new ones to carry on the restoration and reconstruction work.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration department, Director, Technical Education and Training and vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Balwant Singh has been appointed as Collector, Puri in place of Jyoti Prakash Das. Das has been appointed State Project Director, Odisha Primary Education Project Authority (OPEPA). He will also remain in additional charge of Director, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan and State Project Director of Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RMSA).

Project Director, OPEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been appointed as Collector, Khurda in place of Nirmal Chandra Mishra, who has been posted as Director, Technical Education and Training, Cuttack. Similarly, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who is Director, Special Projects with additional charge of CEO, Biju Yuva Bahini, has been appointed as Collector, Kendrapara. Chaudhary replaced Dasarathi Satpathy, who has been appointed as Controller, Legal Metrology-cum-Director, Consumer Affairs.

M Muthukumar, who is Director, Agriculture and Food Production, has been given the additional charge of Agricultural Marketing and member secretary, Odisha State Agricultural Marketing (OSAM) Board. Similarly, Samarth Verma, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain in additional charge of VC, BDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp