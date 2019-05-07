Collectors of Fani-hit districts transferred

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday transferred Collectors of three districts, worst hit by cyclone Fani, and appointed new ones to carry on the restoration and reconstruction work.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration department, Director, Technical Education and Training and vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Balwant Singh has been appointed as Collector, Puri in place of Jyoti Prakash Das. Das has been appointed State Project Director, Odisha Primary Education Project Authority (OPEPA). He will also remain in additional charge of Director, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan and State Project Director of Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RMSA).

Project Director, OPEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been appointed as Collector, Khurda in place of Nirmal Chandra Mishra, who has been posted as Director, Technical Education and Training, Cuttack. Similarly, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who is Director, Special Projects with additional charge of CEO, Biju Yuva Bahini, has been appointed as Collector, Kendrapara. Chaudhary replaced Dasarathi Satpathy, who has been appointed as Controller, Legal Metrology-cum-Director, Consumer Affairs.

M Muthukumar, who is Director, Agriculture and Food Production, has been given the additional charge of Agricultural Marketing and member secretary, Odisha State Agricultural Marketing (OSAM) Board. Similarly, Samarth Verma, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain in additional charge of VC, BDA.