Home States Odisha

Dug up roads in Steel City unattended

Sources said work on the Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) is moving at a snail’s pace in several locations. 

Published: 07th May 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged road at Chhend Colony in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Resentment is brewing among denizens of Rourkela as most of the roads and bylanes, dug up for the ongoing underground sewerage system,  are either lying in highly damaged condition or repaired erratically.

Sources said work on the Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) is moving at a snail’s pace in several locations.  Consider the case of Chhend Colony. Its four-lane main road with divider was in very good condition before one of its portions got damaged after pipelines were laid. However, repair work on the damaged stretch is yet to be carried out, A few days ago, a group of women from Chhend Colony had staged agitation protesting delay in execution of work.

Similar is the fate of multiple arterial roads in posh Civil Township area.  After erratic road restoration work, a portion of Hanuman Vatika by-pass road became uneven with cavities and manholes.  The remaining damaged portion is yet to be repaired. Restoration of the damaged Rourkela Main Road stretch and road between Ambedkar Square and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) office at Uditnagar has not yet been taken up.

ISS also envisages connecting individual households. Congress leader and candidate for Rourkela Assembly constituency Biren Senapati on Friday raised the issue with the authorities of  construction firm L&T.

Senapati said at many places, after laying of pipelines, roads were not repaired. On repaired road stretches, manholes pose hazard to motorists. Without completing work at the previously dug up areas, new roads are dug up, he added.   Senapati said work on the damaged portions is pending for months together. He said he was given an assurance that work on the ongoing stretch of 125 km would be completed on priority and work on 40 km stretch would be taken up later.

Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board (OWSSB) is the nodal agency for the mega project and engineering giant L&T is its executing agency. OWSSB sources said the entire project cost is `340.19 crore which envisages connecting around 30,000 households with 231 km sewerage lines by January 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp