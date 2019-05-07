FICCI appeal

Home States Odisha

Employees and volunteers in Choudwar and Sukinda have also been helping those affected in the locality by providing relief materials and assisting in the clean up in the aftermath of the cyclone.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) appealed all corporate houses to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and help those affected by cyclone Fani. Chairman of FICCI Odisha State Council and Managing Director of IMFA Subhrakant Panda said the ferro alloy major is committed to donate `75 lakh to the CMRF.

In an appeal, Panda said while the State Government and the Centre have stepped into alleviate the suffering of people, it is incumbent upon all responsible corporate houses to lend a helping hand. “IMFA is committing `75 lakh to the CMRF and I appeal all to donate generously to expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the State,” he said.

