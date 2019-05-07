Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik asks Centre Rs 17,000 crore aid for Fani-hit Odisha

The issue was raised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Published: 07th May 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday demanded a long term assistance of Rs 17,000 crore from the Centre to create a disaster resistant Odisha.

The issue was raised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The Prime Minister made an aerial survey of the areas devastated by the extremely severe cyclone Fani and reviewed the situation at the airport.

The State Government made a presentation for the Prime Minister regarding the devastation caused by the cyclone. Naveen demanded an assistance of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre to create a disaster resistant power infrastructure in Odisha as it is pounded by severe cyclones at regular interval.

He also demanded Rs 7000 crore for making five lakh kutcha houses disaster resistant. The Central and State contribution for the project should be 90 and 10 per cent respectively. He proposed that the Centre should also develop disaster resistant telecom infrastructure in coastal Odisha.

ALSO READ | Post Fani, more Odiya labourers likely to migrate to Telangana, other states

Stating that natural calamities every year have affected the economy of Odisha, the Chief Minister said the State Government has to spend a huge amount to face these and take up reconstruction work. He said Odisha’s development would have been faster but for the natural calamities and drew the Prime Minister’s attention to the demand for granting special category State status to Odisha. Odisha faced Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014, drought in 2015, Titli in 2018 and now the extremely severe tropical storm Fani, he said.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has been acclaimed worldwide for minimising human casualties during successive cyclones. “Now, we (Centre and the State) should work towards making Odisha world class in tackling natural calamities,” he said.

In view of the extensive damage caused by the Fani, the Chief Minister demanded an interim assistance of `1000 crore from the Centre to which the Prime Minister agreed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Cyclone Fani Centre Cyclone aid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp