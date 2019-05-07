Home States Odisha

Vegetable prices soar, kerosene out of reach

Artificial scarcity being created by unscrupulous dealers to raise price; potatoes being sold at Rs 40 per kg

Published: 07th May 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: ESSENTIAL commodities are out of people’s reach in Jagatsinghpur which was one of the districts worst hit by Fani. While there is an acute shortage of drinking water, vegetables prices have  skyrocketed in the last three days.

Almost every vegetable is selling at`40 to `50 per kg and potatoes that sold at `10 before Fani, are  now selling at `40 a kg. Dukhi Bewa, a villager of Raghunathpur, said poor villagers are the worst  hit as they cannot afford vegetables now. “What can I buy if the rates of vegetable  are as high as `50 per kg. I have to feed a family of eight but no money to buy vegetables for them”, he said.

Kerosene, which is high in demand by rural populace now, is being sold at `80 per litre. In the absence of electricity, people are mostly dependent on lanterns that need kerosene. In Paradip and Jagatsinghpur towns, unscrupulous PDS dealers are selling it at `100 a litre. Other villagers of  affected areas in Erasama and Balikuda alleged that vegetables vanished soon after the cyclone hit  the district and currently, an artificial scarcity of essential commodities and vegetables has been  created by unscrupulous traders. Neither the district administration nor the Civil Supply  Department officials have taken any steps to check hoarding or price hike of vegetables.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has destroyed crops in thousands of acres of land.Deputy Director of Agriculture, Ram Chandra Nayak said green gram crop has been destroyed in  22,000 hectares (ha) of land while vegetables in 2,100 ha and paddy crops on 323 ha are damaged.  He said a joint verification will be conducted by revenue inspectors and village level workers for  assessment of crop loss due to cyclone Fani and the report would be submitted to the State  Government in two to three days. Compensation of `6,800 will be provided to farmers for crop loss  in one ha of land in rain-fed area, `13,500 for per ha of irrigated land and `18,000 per ha of  horticulture crops like mangoes and jackfruits.

On the other hand, the district administration has started taking measures to supply drinking  water to Fani-hit people. There are 255 piped water supply projects in the district and generators  are being used to pump water from 31 such projects, solar pump sets are being used to activate  14 water projects and 45 tankers are being used to provide water in town areas, As many as 13,704  tube-wells have been repaired to supply drinking water to affected people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp