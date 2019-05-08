Farmers skip Akshaya Tritiya rituals

Home States Odisha

 Most of the farmers in Jeypore region on Tuesday skipped Akshaya Tritiya rituals, which mark the beginning of farming season. 

A farmer performing Akshaya Tritiya rituals in his farm land at Dubagadia in Jajpur | Akshya Rout

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Most of the farmers in Jeypore region on Tuesday skipped Akshaya Tritiya rituals, which mark the beginning of farming season.Delay in harvest of rabi crops and non-availability of farm land for the rituals are said to be the reasons behind the skipping of ‘Akhi Muthi’ ceremony and ploughing of farm field in the region.

As per tradition, farmers of Kotpad, Borrigumma, Jeypore and Kundra take part in  ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after ploughing, on this auspicious day with much fanfare. As the occasion marks the commencement of agricultural activities before the onset of monsoon, farmers worship Mother Earth and Goddess Laxmi. The day also marks the beginning of ‘Chandan Yatra’ of deities at several shrines in Odisha. The construction of chariots for Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath also begins on Akshaya Tritiya.

But this year, farmers skipped the rituals due to non-availability of suitable land as standing rabi crops in their farm fields are yet to be harvested. More than 50,000 acres were taken up for cultivation in the rabi season, but harvesting of crops is yet to be completed. As a result, most of the farmers failed to celebrate the day. 

J Ramesh, a farmer of Jagannathpur, said farm lands have been pre-occupied with  rabi crops which started in January after getting irrigation water. Paddy crops are now at reaping stage. “We are aware of the rich tradition of Akshaya Tritiya, but we are unable to observe it due to double crop cultivation,” he added.

Collector joins ‘Akhi Muthi’ ceremony
Berhampur: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange on Tuesday joined the ‘Akhi Muthi’ ceremony to mark the beginning of farming season on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The event was organised at Golonthara jointly by the district administration and Agriculture Research Centre here. He also visited a demonstration field of the centre and assured all possible assistance to it. A similar programme was also held at Pitatali where Amiya Kumar Patnaik of OPCC’s Krushak Cell performed the rituals. 

Krushak Divas in Rayagada
Rayagada: Krushak Divas was celebrated at Narayanpur village in Kalyansinghpur block  on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Collector Pramod Kumar Behera performed the rituals and sowed seeds to mark the beginning of agriculture activity. Among others, Sub-Collector Pratap Chandra Pradhan and Deputy Director of Agriculture K C Singh were present. Similarly, Krushak Sambad celebrated its 31st anniversary at PWD bungalow on the auspicious day. Pradeep Dash, Saroj Sahu, Gopal Adhikari and Santosh Dalei were present.

