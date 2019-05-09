Cyclone Fani: Relief eludes victims, restoration slow

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

CUTTA: Sabita Sahoo, a widow, and her six children have been at the mercy of her good-hearted neighbours who are providing shelter and food to the homeless family ever since cyclonic storm Fani struck Cuttack district.

Her thatched house in Urali, around 10 km from Cuttack city, was blown away on May 3 under the impact of the storm.

However, even after five days neither has relief nor any Government assistance reached Sabita. In desperation, the woman along with Panchayat representatives came to the Collector’s office on Wednesday to plead for help.

“The family has no roof over the head and no food to eat. People are helping her but for how long. The Government has to step in and provide her the much needed succour.”, said Kabita Das, former sarpanch of the panchayat.

Das said she met sarpanch, revenue inspector and BDO seeking help for the widow, but to no avail. After receiving no help from the officials, they had to come to the Collector’s office. They lodged a complaint with emergency control room officials there.

Similar stories abound in the Fani-ravaged parts of the district and scores of such people flocked to the Collector’s office seeking help and assistance from the district administration.

Another widow, Golap Kandi who stays with her children in Bhoi Sahi under Ward 1 of the city alleged that she has not yet received any help from the authorities.

People volunteering to help those affected by the storm corroborated that relief isn’t reaching the needy. “Polythene sheets and relief materials are yet to be delivered to the cyclone victims staying in Wards 3 and 27. On Tuesday, the authorities distributed some biscuit packets which were not even edible,” alleged Urmila Jena, a volunteer.

Resentment is also brewing among residents over slow progress of restoration works in Cuttack, one of the worst-affected districts.

“Before the cyclone made a landfall, the officials said they were ready to handle any emergency. However, the reality is entirely different,” Akhay Ranjan Das, a resident.

In the Millennium City, which is the hub of business activities, business has taken a beating. Most of the shop owners have downed the shutters at prime locations like Buxi Bazaar, Ranihat and College Square. Retailers in Malgodown are closing their shops in the evening due to unavailability of power supply. A retailer, Prakash Dalei said as several roads were blocked in various parts of the State, transportation of essential commodities including potatoes from West Bengal is getting delayed.

A delegation of entrepreneurs met Cuttack Collector Aravind Agrawal on Wednesday and urged him to speed up restoration works in Jagatpur area, on the outskirts of Cuttack city.

“There are over 800 small and medium enterprises in Jagatpur. As there is no power supply, production in all the industries has come to a standstill,” Odisha Industries Association chairman Abani Kanungo said.

Power to be back today

Cuttack: The district administration on Wednesday asserted that power supply will be restored in 90 per cent areas of Cuttack city by Thursday. “Cuttack was affected to a great extent by cyclone Fani and our first priority is to complete the relief operations. Power supply, drinking water, health services and sanitation are major challenges facing us and we are putting in all efforts to meet the requirements,” said Collector Aravind Agrawal. “So far, power has been restored in about 30 per cent areas of the city. It may take another day to restore electricity at places which suffered extensive damage. Power and water supply will be normal in the City by May 10,” he said. Official sources said the date of restoration of power supply was scheduled after observing the extent of damage to CESU network in the City. The administration is also focusing on health services to avoid outbreak of any epidemic,” Agrawal added.