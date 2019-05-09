Home States Odisha

Vegetable farms, betel vines flattened after cyclone Fani

Officials of Agriculture Department said a damage assessment report would be sent to the State Government soon.

Ridge gourd crops damaged by Fani in Rasulpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: THE cyclonic storm Fani has dealt a deadly blow to vegetable farmers and betel vine growers of Jajpur district.

Preliminary damage assessment report of the district administration states that crops in over 2,000 hectares (ha) of land in Rasulpur, Bari, Dharmasala, Jajpur and Binjharpur block have been damaged. Standing paddy crops like lady’s finger, cucumber, pointed gourd, pumpkin, ridge gourd and brinjals were damaged and submerged in knee deep water due to the cyclonic storm and heavy rains that followed.

Betel vine plantations, too, have been damaged in Jajpur and Rasulpur blocks in the district. Many of the vine growers had taken loans for cultivation. Horticulture crops like mangoes, banana, coconuts and jackfruits across the district have been uprooted. 

