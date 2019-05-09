Home States Odisha

Villagers shun last rites over 22-yr-old inter-caste marriage

Prasanta Bhue (45), who died at VIMSAR, Burla while undergoing treatment, was not taken to his village for funeral after the villagers refused to assist his family in performing the last rites.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur - Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after 72 years of Independence, caste discrimination and untouchability are still a reality. 
In a shocking incident, a patient, who died at VIMSAR, Burla while undergoing treatment, was not taken to his village for funeral after the villagers refused to assist his family in performing the last rites.

Sources said Prasanta Bhue (45) from Bargaon under Bargarh town police limits had married Anjana, a woman 15 years older than him, 22 years back. Since both of them belonged to different castes, neither Bhue’s family nor the villagers accepted their marriage.

OPINION: India really lives, and dies, in harmony

Later, the couple was boycotted by the villagers. 
Prasanta was admitted to VIMSAR by his wife after he fell ill 10 days ago. He was diagnosed with an infection. However, he died on Tuesday. As the couple were childless, Anjana sought the help of the villagers in performing the last rites. 

She requested the villagers to help her in taking the body to Bargaon for funeral, but they refused. A helpless Anjana then appealed to several persons in the hospital to help her out.
Senior Resident Doctor Shankar Ramchandani came forward to help her and convinced her to perform the last rites in Burla. After intimating the matter to Burla OIC, Prasanta was buried in Burla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
inter-caste marriage Last Rites Caste discrimination Untouchability

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp