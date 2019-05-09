Villagers shun last rites over 22-yr-old inter-caste marriage

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after 72 years of Independence, caste discrimination and untouchability are still a reality.

In a shocking incident, a patient, who died at VIMSAR, Burla while undergoing treatment, was not taken to his village for funeral after the villagers refused to assist his family in performing the last rites.

Sources said Prasanta Bhue (45) from Bargaon under Bargarh town police limits had married Anjana, a woman 15 years older than him, 22 years back. Since both of them belonged to different castes, neither Bhue’s family nor the villagers accepted their marriage.

Later, the couple was boycotted by the villagers.

Prasanta was admitted to VIMSAR by his wife after he fell ill 10 days ago. He was diagnosed with an infection. However, he died on Tuesday. As the couple were childless, Anjana sought the help of the villagers in performing the last rites.

She requested the villagers to help her in taking the body to Bargaon for funeral, but they refused. A helpless Anjana then appealed to several persons in the hospital to help her out.

Senior Resident Doctor Shankar Ramchandani came forward to help her and convinced her to perform the last rites in Burla. After intimating the matter to Burla OIC, Prasanta was buried in Burla.