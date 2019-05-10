Home States Odisha

Chilika lake’s 4 new mouths evoke mixed reaction  

The near Super Cyclone Fani has created at least four new mouths in the lake leaving the lagoon managers in a tizzy.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon Chilika has seen something unprecedented this time. The near Super Cyclone Fani has created at least four new mouths in the lake leaving the lagoon managers in a tizzy.

Besides, the strong tidal waves and wind have claimed lives of the Irrawaddy dolphins. The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) officials are busy making an assessment of the impact of the monstrous storm on the lake which is a critical coastal biodiversity hotspot.

Before May 3, Chilika had two functional mouths connecting the Bay of Bengal - one near Sanpatna and the other near Arakhakuda village, both 2.5 km apart. Now, Fani has led to creation of three more mouths in the same stretch and a fourth one beyond Arakhakuda. The four new mouths opened due to the wave energy with high tidal prism and saline ingress.

With the creation of the four new connecting points, the six mouths will increase salinity level of Chilika which may help fish recruitment and catch. “Effect of these mouths on biodiversity is being assessed. Our scientists are collecting samples and monitoring the parameters,” Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda told this paper when contacted.

However, experts feel more mouths are capable of altering the salinity level which can have both negative and positive effects. “Productivity depends on the salinity levels and may improve initially but the long-term impacts must be seen,” said a marine biologist adding that the impact on the ecology and biodiversity of the lagoon should now be kept on surveillance.
The cyclone which brought in waves reaching a height of 7 ft and wind clocking 200 km at the automated weather station in Satapada is believed to have hit the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins ending in their deaths. The exact number of casualties is being verified.

However, this is not the first time that such mouths have opened in the brackish water lagoon. Chilika had three mouths way back in 1971 when a super cyclone struck the State. After that, multiple active mouths have not been noticed. The 1999 Super Cyclone, though, was an exception when no new natural mouth was created.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chilika lake Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp