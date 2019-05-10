Home States Odisha

Maoists will be rooted out: Odisha DGP

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Effective police action in Maoist areas has helped in controlling the menace to a large extent, said DGP Dr RP Sharma. The Maoists would soon be rooted out from the State, he added.
Addressing media persons at Koraput after a high-level meeting with police officials on Thursday, Dr Sharma informed that proper strategy and action plan of State Police has resulted in curbing Maoist activities and more measures would be taken to bring it down to zero level.

“Police action has sabotaged Maoists and killing of five top cadre Maoists during exchange of fire on Padwa forest on Wednesday is a big success for the police,” Dr Sharma said and hailed the action of police men involved in the anti-Maoist operation.

All the Maoists killed were involved in several attacks in the State, including Sunki blast and killing of two top TDP leaders in Araku in AP last year. “Efforts are on to trace out other Maoists, who fled during police encounter in Padwa forest,” he added.

“Continuous police operation has demoralised Maoists and the recent operation has further  damaged their existence,” the DGP added. Police would continue combing operation in bordering Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur pockets adjacent to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state.
Earlier, the DGP reviewed Maoist-related matters with senior police officials of KBK region.

