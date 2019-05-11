Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Aahar centres fail Odisha residents in hour of need

Not a single Aahar centre is operational in the City after cyclone Fani

Published: 11th May 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The closed Aahar centre on Capital Hospital premises in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aahar, the cheap meal scheme of the State Government, has failed people in their hour of need. While thousands of people living in the City’s slums have been rendered homeless after cyclone Fani and are starving for food, not a single Aahar centre has been made operational in the State Capital to ameliorate the sufferings of urban poor. The cheap meal scheme, that offers a meal (cooked rice and dal) at just `5, has been stopped at a time when the slum dwellers need it the most.

The Government has failed to run these centres since May 3, the day of the cyclone, though it has directed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up free kitchens for Fani-affected people in the City. 
The Capital has 11 Aahar centres some of which have been severely damaged in the cyclone. However, the Government has chose to shut down all the centres including the ones that have been spared by the devstating storm.

ALSO READ | No infrastructural damage to Sun temple in Cyclone Fani  

The Aahar centre on Capital Hospital premises, though not affected much in the cyclone, has been closed causing serious inconvenience to poor patients and their attendants who are coming for treatment from far flung areas everyday. 

“The Aahar centre inside the hospital should have been made operational since a lot people who can’t afford hotel food are dependent on it,” said Raj Kishore Sutar, a painter who had come to the hospital to admit one of his relatives. “If the Government claims that it has restored power and water supply to the hospital, what is the problem in running the centre?” he asked. 

Debraj Palai, a slum dweller in Nayapalli area, said, “Around 500 people were dependent on the local Aahar centre. Closure of the centre is causing a lot of inconvenience to them besides the cyclone-affected people of nearby slums who can’t even cook food in their damaged houses,” he said. The Nayapalli Aahar centre has also been untouched by Fani.

However, the Aahar centre at Rasulgarh has been completely damaged in the cyclone. Locals alleged that the structure could not survive the cyclone onslaught due to poor quality construction work. Had there been a cement roof, the centre wouldn’t have been damaged, they said. 

A BMC official claimed that all Aahar centres in the City have been closed as the main kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which supplies cooked food to these facilities, has sustained damage in the cyclone. He also admitted that water and electricity supply is yet to be restored in these Aahar centres and it may take another 15 days to restart the cheap meal scheme. 

Locals, however, said alternative arrangements should be put in place at these centres immediately to provide subsidised meals to people who were dependent on the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aahar cyclone Fani Aahar centre Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp