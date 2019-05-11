Home States Odisha

Cyclone affected struggle for supplies

A week after Fani ravaged the coastal districts, the cyclone affected people of Jagatsinghpur continue to struggle for relief, drinking water and housing cover.

Hardly any trees and thatched homes were left standing, as Cyclone Fani terrorised residents of the temple town when it made landfall in Puri on Friday morning

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A week after Fani ravaged the coastal districts, the cyclone affected people of Jagatsinghpur continue to struggle for relief, drinking water and housing cover. Power supply too remains elusive despite the Government claims of taking up measures on a war-footing to restore electricity in the affected areas.

Shortage in supply of essential commodities under the public distribution system (PDS) has led to resentment among the people. Less supply of rice and non-availability of kerosene under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have worsened the situation in rural areas. Locals alleged that kerosene under PDS has been diverted to prawn gheri. Though the Civil Supply Department has directed PDS dealers to supply 5 kg rice free of cost to each card holder, many dealers have given less quantity of rice to cardholders.

Dhinkia Panchayat Samiti member Debendra Swain said local dealers supplied less quantity of rice while kerosene has not been provided yet. The essential commodities are being supplied to the open market, he alleged. In Khurant under Kunjkothi panchayat, the cyclone affected people locked a PDS retailer’s shop protesting short supply of rice and kerosene.

The PDS card holders from Khurant alleged that poverty stricken people are being forced to purchase kerosene from the open market at higher prices. Interestingly, neither Government officials nor health teams have reached rural areas. 

Realising the pathetic condition of the people, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi interacted with district officials and reviewed the situation on Thursday. He directed the administration to take steps to provide 5 kg rice and Rs 500 to each PDS card holder by May 12 and each panchayat within a week.
During the review meeting, it was found that 6,000 electric poles under Jagatsinghpur electric division and 1,800 under Paradip electric division have been damaged. The Chief Secretary has assured to provide manpower and equipment as soon as possible for restoring power supply. 

