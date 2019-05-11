Gangadhar Meher University opens 4 new departments 

Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will open four new departments from 2019-20 academic session.

Gangadhar Meher University GMU

A view of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will open four new departments from 2019-20 academic session. This  was decided during the fourth academic council meeting of GMU held here on Friday.

These departments are postgraduate (PG) in Sociology, Anthropology, Biotechnology and bachelor degree in Library and Information Science. Besides, certificate and diploma programme in Women’s Studies and certificate programme in Happiness with six credits will be opened. At present, the university has 23 departments.

For undergraduate (UG) students, Sambalpuri Studies will be offered as a compulsory subject while rural community engagement will be introduced with two credits both at UG and PG level. A proposal to open B.Com-B.Ed, M.Ed and Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed was also approved by the council. 

The university, also offering 19 M.Phil and Ph.D courses and French language programme which started last year, has received good response. The online admission process, started from May 8, will continue till May 24. The entrance tests will be held from June 10.
 

