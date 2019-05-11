Cyclone Fani: SOA university faces damage of  Rs 30 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Fani which wreaked havoc in the Capital City on May 3 has caused massive damage to infrastructure of the SOA university. Preliminary estimates put the loss at around Rs 30 crore, university sources said.

SOA that runs nine institutions, 13 special research centres and 35 research labs suffered extensive damage to its buildings and other infrastructure. The major damage was caused to the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital where the storm flooded departments and damaged costly equipment.

SOA’s administrative building near Khandagiri was badly hit while the high mast light post at Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) was uprooted. The laboratories inside the campus were also affected.

The institutes which had suffered damage include Institute of Business and Computer Studies, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, SOA National Institute of Law, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, SUM Nursing College, School of Hotel Management and Institute of Dental Sciences.

However, functioning of the IMS and SUM Hospital was not interrupted by the cyclonic storm as the doctors, nurses and other technical staff ensured that patient care was not affected either during or after the cyclone.