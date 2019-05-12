More donations to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Donations continued to pour in from individuals and various entities to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and restoration in cyclone Fani affected areas in the State. Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh donated Rs 3 lakh. Nalco employees donated Rs 2.58 crore, a cheque of which was handed over to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand. The Agro Industries Corporation also contributed Rs 1 crore.

Likewise, the Swosti Group provided Rs 10 lakh. Director of Pragativadi Publications Pvt Ltd Mona Lisa Bal handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister. Phulbani unit of Indian Red Cross Society paid Rs 10.82 lakh and MGM Mineral Limited paid Rs 50 lakh to the CMRF. The Chief Minister’s Office said around Rs 4.44 crore were received in donations on the day.